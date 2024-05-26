Weekend winner: Lucky Canadian lottery player wakes up $5 million richer

One Canadian lottery player has plenty of reason to celebrate this weekend after winning a life-changing amount of money.
The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, May 25, and the Gold Ball jackpot was worth $54 million. Although no one won the top prize, one lottery player who matched the White Ball number 93515969-01 won $1 million.
The winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 Classic draw were 14, 21, 31, 37, 39, 42, and bonus 19. Someone matched all six of the winning numbers, netting themselves a $5 million prize. According to OLG, the winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.
One person who matched five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number won the second prize, instantly becoming $321,283.20 richer.
The Encore winning number was 6383128, but no one won the $1 million prize. Two people won the second Encore prize and each one will receive $100,000. One ticket was sold in Markham, Ontario.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29; this time, the Gold Ball prize is worth $56 million.
