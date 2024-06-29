Health Canada has announced a recall for a sunscreen product as affected lots “may contain the presence of fungal contamination.”

The agency is recalling the Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation, a cream sold across Canada. The recall affects both wholesalers and retailers.

According to a detailed recall notice on Suntegrity’s website, the Las Vegas-based company issued the recall after discovering an unusual odour and “a higher than acceptable microbiological mould count.”

“This recall was initiated due to separation, off odour, and growth of a common mould (species: Aspergillus Sydowii) in some tubes of Lot 115BU months after proper initial batch release testing,” reads the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we extended the voluntary recall to the other identified Lots (those made from Sept 2023 to March 2024) while we investigate the cause.”

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Aspergillus Sydowii could cause an allergic skin reaction and related symptoms.

“It could also cause a primary fungal skin infection if used on open wounds or sunburned skin. If it is introduced into the eye, eye infections may occur,” states the agency. “A primary skin infection due to Aspergillus species in an immunocompromised individual should be treated medically. No adverse event reports had been received at the time of the recall.”

The lot number is on the rear of the tube in the top crimp line where the tube is sealed. If you discover you own an affected product, stop using it immediately. Earlier batches aren’t believed to be affected.

Affected batches include:

Ivory — 107IV (Exp 04/25) – corrected from 106IV

Nude — 107NU (Exp 06/25), 109NU (Exp 10/25)

Buff — 115BU (Exp 06/25), 117BU (Exp 10/25)

Sand — 113SA (Exp 06/25), 114SA (Exp 10/25)

Bronze — 106BR (Exp 04/25)

Mocha — 101MO (Exp 05/25)

If you want to exchange the product, receive store credit, or get a refund, email the company at [email protected] with your order number, product lot number, and name.