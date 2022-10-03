Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new Halloween experience is opening in Vancouver’s Chinatown this month, and its name is a fun challenge for all horror fans.

Don’t Flinch is transforming The Fomo Gallery at 221 East Georgia Street into a high-tech “Extreme Haunted House” starting Thursday, October 20.

The one-of-a-kind gallery told Daily Hive that they plan to combine their digital resources with live performance actors to build an interactive walk-through experience unlike any other in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fomo | NFT Gallery (@thefomogallery)





“We realized that nothing in Vancouver was scary enough,” explained the Fomo Gallery team. “People want a thrill, something to make their heart race and, to experience true fear in a safe (enough) environment. Honestly, the local haunted houses just aren’t cutting it.

“Our goal at Don’t Flinch is to have people regret their decision to enter while inside, but to already be purchasing another ticket on their way out.”

Don’t Flinch is for ages 14 and up, and is described as “enter at your own risk.” Tickets are on sale now.

Groups of about six to eight people will enter the spine-chilling attraction and enjoy visual effects, surround sound, and live characters. Participants are warned that actors may grab them but won’t intentionally harm them.

The event’s website also warns that things may fall on top of guests and that they may get very wet. Also, high heels will not be permitted under any circumstances.

When: October 20 to 23 and October 27 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Fomo NFT Gallery — 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver,

Tickets: $39, purchase online