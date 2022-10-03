EventsHalloweenDH Community PartnershipFall Events

A high-tech "Extreme Haunted House" is opening in Vancouver for Halloween

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 3 2022, 8:10 pm
A high-tech "Extreme Haunted House" is opening in Vancouver for Halloween
Don't Flinch/The Fomo Gallery (Screenshot)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Blue Stockings

Thu, October 6, 8:00pm

Blue Stockings
Experience ART IMMORTAL at the Beaumont Studios October 13 to 31

Thu, October 13, 6:00pm

Experience ART IMMORTAL at the Beaumont Studios October 13 to 31
Diwali Boat Party Festival Vancouver 2022

Fri, October 21, 8:00pm

Diwali Boat Party Festival Vancouver 2022
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy -- Winnipeg Comedy Festival Edition

Wed, October 26, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy -- Winnipeg Comedy Festival Edition
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new Halloween experience is opening in Vancouver’s Chinatown this month, and its name is a fun challenge for all horror fans.

Don’t Flinch is transforming The Fomo Gallery at 221 East Georgia Street into a high-tech “Extreme Haunted House” starting Thursday, October 20.

The one-of-a-kind gallery told Daily Hive that they plan to combine their digital resources with live performance actors to build an interactive walk-through experience unlike any other in Vancouver.


“We realized that nothing in Vancouver was scary enough,” explained the Fomo Gallery team. “People want a thrill, something to make their heart race and, to experience true fear in a safe (enough) environment. Honestly, the local haunted houses just aren’t cutting it.

“Our goal at Don’t Flinch is to have people regret their decision to enter while inside, but to already be purchasing another ticket on their way out.”

Don't Flinch

Don’t Flinch/The Fomo Gallery (Screenshot)

Don’t Flinch is for ages 14 and up, and is described as “enter at your own risk.” Tickets are on sale now.

Groups of about six to eight people will enter the spine-chilling attraction and enjoy visual effects, surround sound, and live characters. Participants are warned that actors may grab them but won’t intentionally harm them.

Don't Flinch

Don’t Flinch/The Fomo Gallery (Screenshot)

The event’s website also warns that things may fall on top of guests and that they may get very wet. Also, high heels will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Don’t Flinch at The Fomo Gallery

When: October 20 to 23 and October 27 to 31, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: The Fomo NFT Gallery — 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver,
Tickets: $39, purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Halloween
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.