Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour.

Now in its tenth consecutive season, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into historic Gastown.

Stories, which include the Great Fire of 1886, a smallpox outbreak, and the murder of a gold prospector, are told through the personal accounts of fictional characters from the 1890s.

Billed as a “roving, one-person play,” the Lost Souls of Gastown takes you out into the darkness as you’re led through winding cobblestone streets and forgotten alleyways.

“With a mist in the air, it puts you right back there in the 1890s,” said Will Woods, founder and chief storyteller at Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours.

Taking place nightly from October 15 to 31, the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour is the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season.

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee

When: October 15 to 31

Time: Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, with extra dates on Halloween

Tickets: Available online — $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors