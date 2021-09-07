Witnesses sought after Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum allegedly hit by car

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses in relation to an altercation that involved Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

In a statement sent to media outlets, McCallum alleges that he was “verbally assaulted” before getting struck by a car.

RCMP say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Save on Foods in Surrey on Saturday, at a “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” rally.

Police are hoping witnesses who may have more information, including dash camera footage, will come forward.

The incident took place at the Save on Foods located on 3033 152nd Street, in Surrey, at approximately 12:30 pm.

RCMP describe the incident as an altercation which involved the Surrey mayor and a grey Ford Mustang.

“Keep the RCMP in Surrey” are a group of Surrey residents who oppose the introduction of the Surrey Police Service and favour the RCMP over the new force.

A volunteer from the “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” Facebook group suggests that McCallum attended the rally and attempted to “bully” the group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Daily Hive has reached out to the office of Mayor McCallum for more information.