RCMP helicopter helps break up weekend crowds at English Bay

Vancouver Police had a busy weekend trying to control the crowds at English Bay.

Sergeant Steve Addison told Daily Hive that “thousands” of people flocked to the city’s beaches this weekend to take advantage of the warm weather.

Social media posts show beaches along English Bay packed with people from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon.

Although people were respectful “for the most part,” there were a few incidents that required police intervention, Addison said.

On Friday night, police broke up a fight and arrested two people for disturbing the peace, and on Saturday night officers had glass bottles thrown at them during their patrols.

People refused to leave the beach when it closed at 10 pm each night, resulting in the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter and the VPD Marine Unit being called in to light up the beach.

In April, Mayor Kennedy Stewart said police would be “reassessing” their approach to outdoor gatherings following back-to-back parties at English Bay beaches.

BC health officials reported 494 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total the province has seen since the start of the pandemic to 138,304.