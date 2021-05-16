Thousands gather in Toronto, Vancouver for pro-Palestine protests (PHOTOS)

Thousands of people took to the streets of Vancouver and Toronto on May 15 in support of people in Palestine.

The protests marked the 73rd anniversary of Nakba Day – the mass exodus of over 700,000 Palestinians from the country as the 1948 Arab–Israeli War began and the State of Israel was established.

Social media posts shows Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square packed with people on Saturday, many of whom are carrying “Free Palestine” signs or draped in Palestinian flags.

The protest was planned by the the Palestinian Youth Movement, although members of Toronto Bike Meets staged a ride that ended at the square as well.

Toronto Police said more than 5,000 people were in attendance.

Across the country in BC, Vancouver Police said “well over a thousand” people attended a pro-Palestine protest in the city.

Photos shared with Daily Hive show crowds marching through the streets of downtown Vancouver, from the US Embassy to CBC Plaza.

The event was organized in part by the Canada Palestine Association and the Palestinian Youth Movement.