You could win a big jackpot by supporting the JCC's community programs this month

A popular charity event that raises funds for cultural, recreational, educational, and social activities for all generations is making its return to Vancouver next week. And supporters can win big by helping the cause.

The 30th annual RBC JCC Sports Dinner is taking place at Hyatt Regency Vancouver on Tuesday, March 28. This year’s featured guest speaker is four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski.

Rob won’t be the only one doing an end-zone dance though, as the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver is currently holding a Sports Dinner Cadillac Raffle and a massive 50/50 draw.

From now until Tuesday, March 28 at 8 pm, supporters of the JCC can purchase tickets for a chance to win a new 2023 Cadillac XT4 FWD. The luxury SUV was donated by Dueck Auto Group and is valued at over $47,000.

Those looking for a chance to win a growing cash jackpot can buy 50/50 tickets from the JCC. The current total is nearly $15,000 with the winner taking home half of the cash.

The RBC JCC Sports Dinner, as well as the prize raffles, helps the inclusive community centre provide vital programs and services for children, seniors, and families. This year’s speakers also include Olympians and Team Canada legends.

Funds raised will provide subsidies for preschool, sports leagues, arts and music programs, senior care, special needs services, and more.

For more information about RBC JCC Sports Dinner, visit them online.