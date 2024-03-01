"It's still alive": Raw chicken served at UBC eatery has folks shook

A student who ordered a chicken dish at a UBC eatery shared a picture of his meal on social media, and the raw meat has folks talking.

Redditor Mooster04 shared a picture of the dish they received earlier this week, saying the Open Kitchen chicken is so raw “it’s still alive.”

Many responded to the post with shock and disgust; we also have a response about the raw chicken incident from UBC.

Mooster04 has been busy with midterms, so they didn’t have the time to report the incident to staff at the time. They wrote on Reddit that they don’t know why the eatery even served it.

In response to his post on the UBC subreddit, someone suggested that he report the incident to Vancouver Coastal Health.

On that note, the most recent report for Open Kitchen had five critical infractions listed.

“Go in there and throw a Gordon Ramsay. Video it and post on social media,” someone joked.

Another Reddit user responded, “That is disgusting. You need to tell somebody. That’s fully raw. Omg.”

In response to the post, here’s what UBC told Daily Hive.

“We are aware of the post on social media regarding concerns about chicken served at Open Kitchen recently. The health and safety of our diners is very important to us, and we are investigating,” David Speight, executive chef and culinary director at UBC Food Services, said.

“We want to reassure our guests that UBC Food Services has a food safety plan in place for all of our kitchens, and temperature and cooking logs are maintained daily. All culinary staff and managers have Food Safe Level 1 certification; UBC Food Services offers this training regularly to staff, including as recently as February 22 at Open Kitchen.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured Open Kitchen in a story.

In 2022, we published this story about a large rat being handled with tongs.