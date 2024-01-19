It's raw! Coquitlam McDonald's serves uncooked chicken nuggets, again

For the second time since July of last year, a Coquitlam McDonald’s location has served a customer raw chicken nuggets.

Daily Hive Dished received an email from a McDonald’s customer who wished to remain anonymous but shared some photos of the raw order they received to warn the public.

In response, McDonald’s told Dished it is taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

The nuggets that were crispy on the outside but pink on the inside were served last month at the McDonald’s located near Barnet Highway in Coquitlam, close to the Club 16 fitness centre.

The customer told Dished they purchased the nuggets for their kids.

“It was reported right away,” the customer told Dished.

“I was told they would contact Fraser Health, and I heard back from the general manager of the location.”

The general manager told the customer that an error by a staff member led to the raw chicken nuggets being served. They also said that because their kids didn’t get sick, the customer would receive $250 as compensation.

The response from McDonald’s corroborated the customer’s take.

“I take pride in my restaurant, and food safety is a top priority for me and my team,” franchisee Peter Vantongeren said.

“I have taken steps to help ensure this doesn’t happen again, including providing additional training for my entire team to limit the human error at fault here and requesting an audit with Fraser Health to understand anything else I should be doing.”