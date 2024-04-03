Raptors icon Vince Carter elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Legendary Toronto Raptors shooting guard Vince Carter is headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to a new report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Carter has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 alongside former NBA star Chauncey Billups.

The official induction announcement is expected to take place Saturday.

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @HoopHall Class of 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/zIX6pQgsHx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024

Carter, who retired from the NBA in 2020, began his NBA career with Toronto as a rookie back in 1998.

Appearing as a guest on an episode of Run it Back in February, the 47-year-old, who played for a total of eight NBA teams, credited his seven-season stint with the Raptors for paving the way for his future accolades.

“My confidence and understanding [of] the player I could be in the league was trending upwards still in Toronto,” Carter said.

When asked which jersey he’d like to be remembered for wearing, he did not hesitate to name the team that drafted him.

“Toronto, Toronto, Toronto. It has to be, it’s where it all started,” he said. “Yes, I had great years in [New Jersey], but it started there.”

After being traded to the New Jersey Nets in his prime, the dunking master went on to play for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

Along with holding the distinction of being the only NBA player to play in four different decades, Carter capped off his illustrious NBA career as third in all-time games played (1,541) and No. 20 on the league’s all-time points list (25,728).