The Toronto Raptors have signed a big deal, though this one’s hardly got anything to do with player personnel.

Today, the organization announced they’ve linked up with two of the biggest influencers on the planet, signing a partnership with Prime, the sports drink company co-owned by Logan Paul and KSI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors)

The duo has quite a bit of star power, as Paul carries 23.5 million subscribers on YouTube, while KSI boasts 16.3 million.

And since launching Prime back in January 2022, the drink line has become a worldwide sensation in the sporting scene, having signed deals with UFC, WWE, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and athletes such as Patrick Mahomes, Erling Haaland, and Israel Adesanya.

However, the drink hasn’t been without its detractors, with bans and recalls happening throughout the world for various versions of the product.

In July 2023, Health Canada issued a recall for the high volume of caffeine in the caffeinated version of Prime, while the drink was also criticized for not having bilingual product labels, a law in the country for all food products.

It seems like this deal has been in the works for a while.

In October, the pair was spotted back in Toronto, hosting a well-attended Prime event at Yonge-Dundas Square. They also made an appearance at a Raptors game against the Philadelphia 76ers on the trip, though they were booed quite heavily when shown on the Scotiabank Arena scoreboard.

It’s Prime’s second major deal in Toronto sports, following in the footsteps of Auston Matthews, who signed a deal with the company last fall.