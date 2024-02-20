While he played for eight different teams throughout his 22-season NBA career, Vince Carter wants to be remembered as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Appearing as a guest on Tuesday’s episode of Run it Back, Carter discussed leading the 2024 Naismith Hall of Fame finalists as a first-time ballot nominee.

But when the 47-year-old was asked “Which jersey are you rocking, Hall of Fame, if you had to choose one?” he did not hesitate to pick the Raptors

“Toronto, Toronto, Toronto. It has to be, it’s where it all started,” Carter said, acknowledging the team he made a splash with as a rookie back in 1998. “Yes, I had great years in [New Jersey], but it started there.”

Carter, who retired from the NBA in 2020, also credited his time with the Raptors for paving the way for his future accolades.

“My confidence and understanding [of] the player I could be in the league was trending upwards still in Toronto,” he added.

The feeling is mutual it seems, as Carter was given a warm welcome by fans at Scotiabank Arena back in January while working as an analyst for a TNT broadcast.

All love for Vince Carter from #Raptors fans tonight, who’s here calling the game for TNT. pic.twitter.com/uR5vuBOH0s — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 19, 2024

And despite playing all over the league, Carter’s seven years with the Raptors mark the longest the journeyman shooting guard stayed with one franchise.

Crowned the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year, the Florida native also played a pivotal role in guiding the Raptors to their inaugural playoff berth in 2000. He then propelled them to a historic 47-win season in 2001, as Toronto saw its first-ever playoff series victory.

Upon being traded to the New Jersey Nets in his prime, the dunking master went on to see stints with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

Carter capped his career as third in all-time games played (1,541) and No. 20 on the league’s all-time points list (25,728). He is also the only NBA player to play in four different decades.