SportsBasketballRaptors

Raptors sign 6-foot-11 centre to short-term deal

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Apr 3 2024, 2:08 pm
Raptors sign 6-foot-11 centre to short-term deal
gleague.nba.com

With their season winding down, the Toronto Raptors have made another short-term signing.

On Wednesday, the Raptors agreed to a 10-day contract with G League centre Malik Williams. Toronto confirmed the new signing in a media release, with the details of the Fort Wayne, Indiana native’s contract remaining undisclosed.

After going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams, 25, signed with Anwil Włocławek of the Polish Basketball League in January 2023. This past fall, the 6-foot-11 big man joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Since then, he’s averaged 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.2 falls over 33 games with the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

From 2017 to 2022 Williams played college ball at Louisville and averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 17.9 minutes, shooting .444 (311-701) from the field in 123 games.

Williams is the second G League player to join the Raptors roster over the past month. Back in March, Toronto signed Raptors 905 standout guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract, which has now concluded.

Riding a record of 23-52, the Raptors are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a .307 winning percentage.

With just seven games remaining on the schedule, the Raptors, who last won a game back on March 3, can set a franchise record losing streak of 18 in a row if they fail to pick up a victory before April 9.

They’ll get the chance to end the unfortunate streak early with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 8 pm ET.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Basketball
+ Raptors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop