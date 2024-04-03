Raptors sign 6-foot-11 centre to short-term deal

With their season winding down, the Toronto Raptors have made another short-term signing.

On Wednesday, the Raptors agreed to a 10-day contract with G League centre Malik Williams. Toronto confirmed the new signing in a media release, with the details of the Fort Wayne, Indiana native’s contract remaining undisclosed.

Welcome to the squad, Malik 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JvHo4F3S8O — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 3, 2024

After going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams, 25, signed with Anwil Włocławek of the Polish Basketball League in January 2023. This past fall, the 6-foot-11 big man joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Since then, he’s averaged 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.2 falls over 33 games with the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

From 2017 to 2022 Williams played college ball at Louisville and averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 17.9 minutes, shooting .444 (311-701) from the field in 123 games.

Williams is the second G League player to join the Raptors roster over the past month. Back in March, Toronto signed Raptors 905 standout guard Kobi Simmons to a 10-day contract, which has now concluded.

Riding a record of 23-52, the Raptors are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a .307 winning percentage.

With just seven games remaining on the schedule, the Raptors, who last won a game back on March 3, can set a franchise record losing streak of 18 in a row if they fail to pick up a victory before April 9.

They’ll get the chance to end the unfortunate streak early with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 8 pm ET.