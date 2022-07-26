Raptors reportedly signing "Hustle" star Juancho Hernangomez

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly signing Juancho Hernangomez, the star of Adam Sandler movie, Hustle, to a one-year contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Hernangomez played 40 games for the Utah Jazz in 2021-22, averaging 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from the field.

He starred alongside Sandler in Hustle, portraying the character of Bo Cruz, a Spanish streetball player recruited by fictional character Stanley Sugarman for the Philadelphia 76ers. Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards portrays Kermit Wilts in the movie, Cruz’s rival.

The movie also features a plethora of fellow NBA players, including Kyle Lowry.

Boban Marjanović, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle are also in the film.

Hernangomez, a 6’9″ forward, was originally selected in the first round (No. 15) of the 2016 NBA Draft.

He has played 297 career games in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and Jazz.