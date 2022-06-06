Kyle Lowry is no stranger to playing basketball on the biggest stages in the world, so why not try an Adam Sandler movie?

In the upcoming Netflix movie Hustle, set to release June 8, Lowry is one of several basketball players featured alongside Sandler, who plays the role of an NBA agent.

Hustle documents real-life Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangómez playing Bo Cruz, a top NBA recruit, while the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is his key rival by the name of Kermit Wilts.

Boban Marjanović, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle were also seen in the trailer.

“He’s [from] Philly,” Sandler told TSN’s Kayla Grey about how they convinced Lowry to do the part, with much of the movie being filmed in the 76ers’ practice facility. “He was summering in Philly… and LeBron helps too.”

Lowry had a trying season with the Miami Heat, his first in south Florida after nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry was dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the playoffs, as well as taking a personal leave during the regular season that caused him to miss three games against the Raptors.

Lowry’s Heat made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but fell 100-96 to the Boston Celtics, narrowly missing out on his second chance at an NBA Finals appearance. At a season-ending press conference, Lowry called it a “waste of a year,” adding that he “only plays to win championships.”

The trailer for Hustle is available below.



