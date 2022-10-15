Raptors' opening night roster finalized after trio of moves

The 2022-23 Toronto Raptors roster is taking shape.

The Raptors waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson on Friday, seemingly setting the lineup that’ll hit the floor when the season gets underway next Wednesday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The moves signify the addition of 21-year-old forward Justin Champagnie, who clinched the team’s last spot Friday night. Champagnie, who battled a hip injury through much of camp, signed a two-year contract with Toronto back in July.

Here is a look at coach Nick Nurse’s 15-man roster:

No. 3 – O.G. Anunoby – Forward

No. 4 – Scottie Barnes – Forward

No. 5 – Precious Achiuwa – Forward

No. 11 – Justin Champagnie – Guard-Forward

No. 21 – Thaddeus Young – Forward

No. 22 – Malachi Flynn – Guard

No. 23 – Fred VanVleet – Guard

No. 24 – Khem Birch – Centre

No. 25 – Chris Boucher – Forward-Centre

No. 32 – Otto Porter Jr. – Forward

No. 33 – Gary Trent Jr. – Guard-Forward

No. 35 – Christan Koloko – Center

No. 41 – Juancho Hernangomez – Forward

No. 43 – Pascal Siakam – Forward

No. 45 – Dalano Banton – Forward

Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam will form Toronto’s starting five on opening night. Each was a regular with the Raptors last season.

Nurse is, however, expected to experiment with his starting lineup options.

Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. can expect to come off the bench early, when healthy, as can Precious Achiuwa and Thaddeus Young. Christian Koloko and Dalano Banton could also be in that conversation, too.

Champagnie and newly-signed Juancho Hernangomez are expected to be deep bench pieces.

Jeff Dowtin and Ron Harper Jr. will remain as two two-way players for the Raptors this season. They’ll play most of the season with the Raptors 905 in the G League, and are limited to 50 NBA games.