Raptors' opening night roster finalized after trio of moves
The 2022-23 Toronto Raptors roster is taking shape.
The Raptors waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson on Friday, seemingly setting the lineup that’ll hit the floor when the season gets underway next Wednesday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The moves signify the addition of 21-year-old forward Justin Champagnie, who clinched the team’s last spot Friday night. Champagnie, who battled a hip injury through much of camp, signed a two-year contract with Toronto back in July.
Here is a look at coach Nick Nurse’s 15-man roster:
- No. 3 – O.G. Anunoby – Forward
- No. 4 – Scottie Barnes – Forward
- No. 5 – Precious Achiuwa – Forward
- No. 11 – Justin Champagnie – Guard-Forward
- No. 21 – Thaddeus Young – Forward
- No. 22 – Malachi Flynn – Guard
- No. 23 – Fred VanVleet – Guard
- No. 24 – Khem Birch – Centre
- No. 25 – Chris Boucher – Forward-Centre
- No. 32 – Otto Porter Jr. – Forward
- No. 33 – Gary Trent Jr. – Guard-Forward
- No. 35 – Christan Koloko – Center
- No. 41 – Juancho Hernangomez – Forward
- No. 43 – Pascal Siakam – Forward
- No. 45 – Dalano Banton – Forward
Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam will form Toronto’s starting five on opening night. Each was a regular with the Raptors last season.
Nurse is, however, expected to experiment with his starting lineup options.
Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. can expect to come off the bench early, when healthy, as can Precious Achiuwa and Thaddeus Young. Christian Koloko and Dalano Banton could also be in that conversation, too.
Champagnie and newly-signed Juancho Hernangomez are expected to be deep bench pieces.
Jeff Dowtin and Ron Harper Jr. will remain as two two-way players for the Raptors this season. They’ll play most of the season with the Raptors 905 in the G League, and are limited to 50 NBA games.