Scottie Barnes ranks his top three dancers on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes is feeling good on the court, after dealing with an offseason ankle injury.

And it’s for good reason, too, as he’s apparently pretty confident in his dance moves as well.

Answering a question from Yahoo Sports’ Amit Mann at Thursday’s practice, Barnes ranked his top three dancers on the Raptors.

I asked Scottie Barnes to name the 3 best dancers on the Raptors and he said this: pic.twitter.com/W7trrMlbZM — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) October 13, 2022

“Of course, you know, I got the best dance moves,” the ever-confident Barnes replied.

And it’s no surprise who he’s got in second place, considering he named this teammate as the player in the NBA he’d most want on his team on a Twitch stream earlier this year.

“I think I would say O.G. Anunoby number two, even though he got little awkward movements with it, at least he tries, so I give him an A for effort,” Barnes said.

Rounding out the Raptors’ dancing trio was a fellow 25-and-under member.

“Number three. I will say Precious [Achiuwa]. Precious is a dude that got some moves,” Barnes said.

But it’s not just three of the Raptors’ younger players cracking the list.

“And most honourable mention I will say Chris Boucher,” Barnes added. “Chris Boucher [is] an honourable mention, closing in on number three.”

Barnes added some context on what led him to start posting “The Life of Scottie Barnes” YouTube videos earlier this summer, where he’s been showing off his best moves.

“I just really want to show my personality,” Barnes said. “You can see it a little bit when I’m on the floor, a little bit with the team.”

More than anything, though, he was just looking for something to do.

“Offseason, I was a little bored,” Barnes admitted. “I just really want to be able to get content out to the fans now. They love us so much, they want to see anything, anything to do with us. So I just give them that content. Just so they can just watch, it enjoy it. [I have] more things coming on the way. It was just really me trying to open up my personality and me trying to explore a different world.”

But while NBA players like Draymond Green and fellow teammate (and dancer) Boucher have built up an audience for their podcasts talking about basketball and the day-to-day life in the NBA, Barnes isn’t as sold it’s his niche.

“Don’t think I’m gonna be a big podcast guy,” Barnes said. “I know what to do with Twitch, interacting with the chat, making YouTube videos, that’s more my style.”

Barnes and the Raptors travel to Montreal today for their preseason finale tomorrow, before next Wednesday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.