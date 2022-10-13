Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez has had one hell of a year.

From starring as fictional basketball prospect Bo Cruz alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix movie Hustle, to winning the EuroBasket championship with his home country of Spain, to signing a contract with the Raptors, it’s been quite the 2022 for Hernangomez.

Hernangomez’s roster spot in Toronto still isn’t fully guaranteed, but we got a clearer picture of his chances of making the team at today’s practice.

Asked on Thursday about Hernangomez’s chances of sticking with the Raptors, head coach Nick Nurse was complimentary of the 27-year-old Spaniard.

“I like him,” Nurse said. “I’ve tried to try to slow [it down] a little bit with him as far as having such a long summer playing, I haven’t given him a ton of minutes. But I think that he’s understanding things very well, I think he’s a piece that we need.”

With Boston, Utah, and San Antonio, Hernangomez played 40 games in 2021-22, averaging 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from the field.

“The shooting I liked, his cutting, his passing. We’re learning he’s really good,” Nurse added. “We’re pretty happy with him. I would imagine, especially early in the season, [he’ll] find his way into the rotation.”

If that isn’t confirmation to the front office that the Raptors’ own Hollywood star has landed a new supporting gig in Toronto, the approval of point guard Fred VanVleet might help a little as well.

“I think he’s got a great basketball IQ, he knows how to play,” VanVleet said. “He’s been on good teams. He knows how to stretch the floor, shoot threes, he’s a great defender, good veteran, and he’s got size. I think having a valuable piece like that — we’ve got a lot of talent — and we’re strong in certain areas, but I think Juancho has been a great role player and a great guy that can help make my job easier, help make [Pascal Siakam’s] job easier, make all of our guys’ jobs easier.”

Nurse, Hernangomez, VanVleet, and the Raptors travel to Montreal today for their preseason finale tomorrow, before next Wednesday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.