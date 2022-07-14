Raptors sign Justin Champagnie on multi-year contract

Justin Champagnie is sticking around with the Toronto Raptors after inking a new contract.

The Raptors announced Thursday they signed Champagnie, a second-year forward, to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal are not yet available, though TSN’s Josh Lewenberg says it’s believed to be a partially guaranteed two-year deal.

Champagnie averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 36 regular-season games at the NBA level, but he showed his potential mostly through his appearances with Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.

Champagnie appeared in 14 regular season games with Raptors 905.

He averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 36.0 minutes, while shooting .489 (109-223) from the floor. Champagnie scored 20+ points eight times with the 905.

An undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, Champagnie originally signed with the Raptors last summer on a two-way deal.

Champagnie’s shining NBA moment to date might have actually been a basket that didn’t end up counting.

During a matchup last December against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Champagnie looked like he’d won the game with a last-second tip-in. But after going to video review (after the Raptors had already run around the court celebrating), it was revealed that there was no time left on the clock when Champagnie made contact with the ball.

Though he was named to the Raptors’ Summer League roster, Champagnie is currently out with a thumb injury.