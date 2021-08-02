SportsBasketballRaptors

Kyle Lowry leaving Raptors, signs with Miami Heat

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Aug 2 2021, 3:43 pm
Kyle Lowry leaving Raptors, signs with Miami Heat
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest Toronto Raptors player of all-time is heading south.

Kyle Lowry has signed with the Miami Heat in free agency, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lowry appears to have confirmed the report on social media:

Multiple reports indicate that Lowry has signed a three-year deal with Miami, in a sign-and-trade with the Raptors. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that it is a three-year deal worth $90 million.

Lowry, 35, became a free agent today after nine seasons with the Raptors. The Philadelphia native will leave the team ranking second only to DeMar DeRozan in all-time games played by a Raptors player. He is the franchise leader in assists, steals, three-point shots made, and triple doubles.

Lowry’s No. 7 jersey will one day hang from the rafters at Scotiabank Arena, a fact that solidified after he helped the Raptors win an NBA championship in 2019.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Basketball
+ Raptors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT