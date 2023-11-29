Raptors add two more games to their regular season schedule

The Toronto Raptors are getting a few games added to their schedule.

As a result of not qualifying past the group stage of the NBA’s in-season tournament, Toronto’s final two games of its regular season are now officially set.

Today, it was announced that the team will be hosting the Miami Heat on Wednesday, December 6, while visiting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, December 8. The contest against the Heat has a tipoff time of 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET on TSN, while the Hornets game will be tipping off at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET on Sportsnet.

While they were officially eliminated from the NBA’s first-ever in-season tournament last Friday, the Raptors still were involved in last night’s contest in Brooklyn, where they fell 115-103 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Eight teams made it through to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament, which gets underway next Monday, December 4. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks qualified, while the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers will be representing the West.

Here’s how the rest of the in-season tournament shakes out:

Monday, December 4

Quarterfinal: Celtics at Pacers, 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET

Quarterfinal: Pelicans at Kings, 7 pm PT/10 pm ET

Tuesday, December 5

Quarterfinal: Knicks at Bucks, 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET

Quarterfinal: Suns at Lakers, 7 pm PT/10 pm ET

Thursday, December 7

East semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD

West semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD

Saturday, December 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET