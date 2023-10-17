Are the Toronto Raptors on TSN or Sportsnet tonight? Here's your answer
After a long offseason, it’s almost time for the Toronto Raptors to tip off the games for real once again.
Today, the Raptors announced their broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, with their games split evenly between Sportsnet and TSN’s TV and radio platforms.
At least two more games will be actually added to the Raptors’ schedule this year, with the dates, times, and opponents being announced for 80 of their games so far.
The two contingent games will come based on how Toronto fares in their in-season tournament group play in November, an added wrinkle to the league’s schedule this year. The top eight teams in group play will advance to the single elimination knockout rounds, with the schedule update due in late November. Toronto will either advance to the knockout rounds or find themselves in two newly scheduled regular season matchups should they fail to make it out of the group stage.
The Raptors hit their new-look court on Wednesday, October 25, when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves for their season opener.
The full Raptors’ broadcast schedule is available below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV/Radio
|October 25, 2023
|Minnesota
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|October 27, 2023
|at Chicago
|8:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|October 28, 2023
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|October 30, 2023
|Portland
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|November 1, 2023
|Milwaukee
|7:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|November 2, 2023
|at Philadelphia
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|November 5, 2023
|at San Antonio
|3:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|November 8, 2023
|at Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|November 11, 2023
|at Boston
|7:00 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|November 13, 2023
|Washington
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|November 15, 2023
|Milwaukee
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|November 17, 2023
|Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|November 19, 2023
|Detroit
|6:00 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|November 21, 2023
|at Orlando
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|November 22, 2023
|at Indiana
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|November 24, 2023
|Chicago
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|November 26, 2023
|at Cleveland
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|November 28, 2023
|at Brooklyn
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|November 29, 2023
|Phoenix
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|December 1, 2023
|New York
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|December 11, 2023
|at New York
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|December 13, 2023
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|December 15, 2023
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|December 18, 2023
|Charlotte
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|December 20, 2023
|Denver
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|December 22, 2023
|at Philadelphia
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|December 23, 2023
|Utah
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|December 27, 2023
|at Washington
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|December 29, 2023
|at Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|December 30, 2023
|at Detroit
|6:00 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|January 1, 2024
|Cleveland
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|January 3, 2024
|at Memphis
|8:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|January 5, 2024
|at Sacramento
|10:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|January 7, 2024
|at Golden State
|8:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|January 9, 2024
|at LA Lakers
|10:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|January 10, 2024
|at LA Clippers
|10:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|January 12, 2024
|at Utah
|9:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|January 15, 2024
|Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|January 17, 2024
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|January 18, 2024
|Chicago
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|January 20, 2024
|at New York
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|January 22, 2024
|Memphis
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|January 26, 2024
|LA Clippers
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|January 28, 2024
|at Atlanta
|6:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|January 30, 2024
|at Chicago
|8:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|February 2, 2024
|at Houston
|8:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|February 4, 2024
|at OKC
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|February 5, 2024
|at New Orleans
|8:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|February 7, 2024
|at Charlotte
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|February 9, 2024
|Houston
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|February 10, 2024
|Cleveland
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|February 12, 2024
|San Antonio
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|February 14, 2024
|Indiana
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|February 22, 2024
|Brooklyn
|7:00 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|February 23, 2024
|at Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|February 26, 2024
|at Indiana
|7:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|February 28, 2024
|Dallas
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|March 1, 2024
|Golden State
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|March 3, 2024
|Charlotte
|6:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|March 5, 2024
|New Orleans
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|March 7, 2024
|at Phoenix
|9:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|March 9, 2024
|at Portland
|10:00 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|March 11, 2024
|at Denver
|9:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|March 13, 2024
|at Detroit
|7:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|March 15, 2024
|Orlando
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|March 17, 2024
|at Orlando
|6:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|March 20, 2024
|Sacramento
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|March 22, 2024
|OKC
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|March 23, 2024
|at Washington
|8:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|March 25, 2024
|Brooklyn
|7:30 p.m.
|SN // 590
|March 27, 2024
|New York
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|March 31, 2024
|Philadelphia
|6:00 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|April 2, 2024
|LA Lakers
|7:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|April 3, 2024
|at Minnesota
|8:00 p.m.
|TSN // 590
|April 5, 2024
|at Milwaukee
|8:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050
|April 7, 2024
|Washington
|6:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|April 9, 2024
|Indiana
|7:00 p.m.
|SN // 590
|April 10, 2024
|at Brooklyn
|7:30 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|April 12, 2024
|at Miami
|8:00 p.m.
|TSN // 1050
|April 14, 2024
|at Miami
|1:00 p.m.
|SN // 1050