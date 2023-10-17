Are the Toronto Raptors on TSN or Sportsnet tonight? Here's your answer

After a long offseason, it’s almost time for the Toronto Raptors to tip off the games for real once again.

Today, the Raptors announced their broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, with their games split evenly between Sportsnet and TSN’s TV and radio platforms.

At least two more games will be actually added to the Raptors’ schedule this year, with the dates, times, and opponents being announced for 80 of their games so far.

The two contingent games will come based on how Toronto fares in their in-season tournament group play in November, an added wrinkle to the league’s schedule this year. The top eight teams in group play will advance to the single elimination knockout rounds, with the schedule update due in late November. Toronto will either advance to the knockout rounds or find themselves in two newly scheduled regular season matchups should they fail to make it out of the group stage.

The Raptors hit their new-look court on Wednesday, October 25, when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves for their season opener.

The full Raptors’ broadcast schedule is available below: