Are the Toronto Raptors on TSN or Sportsnet tonight? Here's your answer
After a long offseason, it’s almost time for the Toronto Raptors to tip off the games for real once again.

Today, the Raptors announced their broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, with their games split evenly between Sportsnet and TSN’s TV and radio platforms.

At least two more games will be actually added to the Raptors’ schedule this year, with the dates, times, and opponents being announced for 80 of their games so far.

The two contingent games will come based on how Toronto fares in their in-season tournament group play in November, an added wrinkle to the league’s schedule this year. The top eight teams in group play will advance to the single elimination knockout rounds, with the schedule update due in late November. Toronto will either advance to the knockout rounds or find themselves in two newly scheduled regular season matchups should they fail to make it out of the group stage.

The Raptors hit their new-look court on Wednesday, October 25, when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves for their season opener.

The full Raptors’ broadcast schedule is available below:

Date  Opponent  Time (ET) TV/Radio
October 25, 2023 Minnesota 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
October 27, 2023 at Chicago 8:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
October 28, 2023 Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
October 30, 2023 Portland 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
November 1, 2023 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
November 2, 2023 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. SN // 590
November 5, 2023 at San Antonio 3:30 p.m. SN // 590
November 8, 2023 at Dallas 8:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
November 11, 2023 at Boston 7:00 p.m. TSN // 590
November 13, 2023 Washington 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
November 15, 2023 Milwaukee 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
November 17, 2023 Boston 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
November 19, 2023 Detroit 6:00 p.m. TSN // 590
November 21, 2023 at Orlando 7:00 p.m. SN // 590
November 22, 2023 at Indiana 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
November 24, 2023 Chicago 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
November 26, 2023 at Cleveland 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
November 28, 2023 at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
November 29, 2023 Phoenix 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
December 1, 2023 New York 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
December 11, 2023 at New York 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
December 13, 2023 Atlanta 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
December 15, 2023 Atlanta 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
December 18, 2023 Charlotte 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
December 20, 2023 Denver 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
December 22, 2023 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. SN // 590
December 23, 2023 Utah 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
December 27, 2023 at Washington 7:00 p.m. SN // 590
December 29, 2023 at Boston 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
December 30, 2023 at Detroit 6:00 p.m. TSN // 590
January 1, 2024 Cleveland 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
January 3, 2024 at Memphis 8:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
January 5, 2024 at Sacramento 10:00 p.m. SN // 590
January 7, 2024 at Golden State 8:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
January 9, 2024 at LA Lakers 10:30 p.m. TSN // 590
January 10, 2024 at LA Clippers 10:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
January 12, 2024 at Utah 9:30 p.m. SN // 1050
January 15, 2024 Boston 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
January 17, 2024 Miami 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
January 18, 2024 Chicago 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
January 20, 2024 at New York 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
January 22, 2024 Memphis 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
January 26, 2024 LA Clippers 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
January 28, 2024 at Atlanta 6:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
January 30, 2024 at Chicago 8:00 p.m. SN // 590
February 2, 2024 at Houston 8:00 p.m. SN // 1050
February 4, 2024 at OKC 7:00 p.m. SN // 1050
February 5, 2024 at New Orleans 8:00 p.m. SN // 590
February 7, 2024 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m. SN // 1050
February 9, 2024 Houston 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
February 10, 2024 Cleveland 7:30 p.m. TSN // 590
February 12, 2024 San Antonio 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
February 14, 2024 Indiana 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
February 22, 2024 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m. TSN // 590
February 23, 2024 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. SN // 1050
February 26, 2024 at Indiana 7:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
February 28, 2024 Dallas 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
March 1, 2024 Golden State 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
March 3, 2024 Charlotte 6:00 p.m. SN // 590
March 5, 2024 New Orleans 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
March 7, 2024 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m. SN // 1050
March 9, 2024 at Portland 10:00 p.m. TSN // 590
March 11, 2024 at Denver 9:00 p.m. SN // 1050
March 13, 2024 at Detroit 7:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
March 15, 2024 Orlando 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
March 17, 2024 at Orlando 6:00 p.m. SN // 590
March 20, 2024 Sacramento 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
March 22, 2024 OKC 7:00 p.m. SN // 590
March 23, 2024 at Washington 8:00 p.m. SN // 1050
March 25, 2024 Brooklyn 7:30 p.m. SN // 590
March 27, 2024 New York 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
March 31, 2024 Philadelphia 6:00 p.m. TSN // 590
April 2, 2024 LA Lakers 7:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
April 3, 2024 at Minnesota 8:00 p.m. TSN // 590
April 5, 2024 at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m. SN // 1050
April 7, 2024 Washington 6:00 p.m. SN // 590
April 9, 2024 Indiana 7:00 p.m. SN // 590
April 10, 2024 at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m. TSN // 1050
April 12, 2024 at Miami 8:00 p.m. TSN // 1050
April 14, 2024 at Miami 1:00 p.m. SN // 1050
