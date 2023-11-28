Raptors launching new Bruce Lee-inspired apparel collection

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to invoke a bit of fighting spirit with their latest line of apparel.

In collaboration with Mitchell and Ness, the Bruce Lee Foundation and the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA), the team is launching a new line of apparel inspired by the martial arts legend on Wednesday at 12:30 pm ET, available both in-store at Real Sports and online here.

The CCYAA teased the collaboration earlier this week, with a video titled “#EnterTheRaptor,” an homage to Lee’s iconic 1973 film Enter the Dragon.

And the team is bringing in a couple of big names to promote the collection.

Olivia Cheng and Chelsea Muirhead, stars of the HBO show Warrior, will be at the Scotiabank Arena location of Real Sports tomorrow at 6:45 pm ET for a meet and greet.

Warrior, produced by Bruce’s daughter Shannon, is based on Lee’s original writings and is set in late 1870s San Francisco, following a Chinese martial arts prodigy integrating into the US.

The collection is just the latest foray into basketball for the CCYAA, which has run several youth programs throughout the GTA while also hosting an annual celebrity basketball game featuring Simu Liu and former Raptors guard Jeremy Lin, a member of the 2019 NBA championship team. Previously, the CCYAA teamed up with Mitchell and Ness for a pair of shirts honouring the Vancouver Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors, with each mascot of the team drinking boba tea on the front of the shirt.