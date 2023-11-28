How much beer costs at Raptors and Leafs games at Scotiabank Arena

If you were hoping for a cheap drink somewhere in the city, it doesn’t appear that you’ll find one at a Toronto Maple Leafs or Toronto Raptors game this season.

With both teams now seeing their season in full swing, the prices for beer and liquor at Scotiabank Arena have gone up slightly since last season. In most cases, the price of a standard drink has increased between 50 and 75 cents for a given size at a Leafs or Raptors game.

The cheapest drink you can find is a tall can of either Coors Light, Miller Lite, or Molson Canadian, setting you back $13 per can. That’s a $10.10 markup from the LCBO, where a can of any of those three will cost you $2.90 a pop.

Interestingly, the arena converted its draught cup sizes from 20 oz and 28 oz to 625 ml and 725 ml, registering at about 21 and 24 oz, respectively.

Leafs beer prices, 2023-24

20 oz

(2022) 28 oz

(2022) Tall Can

(2022) 625 ml

(2023) 725 ml

(2023) Tall Can

(2023) Coors Light $13.50 $17.00 $12.25 $14.25 $17.25 $13.00 Coors Original $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 $15.00 $18.00 $14.00 Molson Canadian $13.50 $17.00 $12.25 $14.25 $17.25 $13.00 Blue Moon $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 $15.00 $18.00 $14.00 Hop Valley $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 $15.00 $18.00 $14.00 Creemore Lager $14.25 $17.75 $13.25 $15.00 $18.00 $14.00 Creemore Pilsner N/A N/A $13.25 N/A N/A $14.00 Creemore IPA N/A N/A $13.25 $15.00 $18.00 $14.00 Creemore Pale Ale N/A N/A $13.25 N/A N/A $14.00 Arizona Hard Iced Tea N/A N/A $13.50 N/A N/A $14.00 Sol N/A N/A $13.25 N/A N/A $14.00 Heineken N/A N/A $13.75 N/A N/A $14.50 Strongbow Cider N/A N/A $13.75 N/A N/A $14.50 Vizzy N/A N/A $13.50 N/A N/A $14.00 Rickard’s Red N/A N/A $13.25 N/A N/A $14.00 Miller Lite N/A N/A $12.25 N/A N/A $13.00 Simply Spiked N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A $13.50 Smirnoff Ice N/A N/A $13.50 N/A N/A $14.00 Glutenberg Blonde N/A N/A $13.75 N/A N/A $14.50 Non-Alcoholic N/A N/A $8.00 N/A N/A $8.00

Liquor prices

Premium – 1 oz, $13; 2 oz $24

Deluxe – 1 oz, $13.50; 2 oz $24.50

Ultra-Premium – 1 oz, $14; 2 oz, $26.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila – 1 oz, $17.50; 2 oz, $33

House Wine – 6 oz, $14.50; 9 oz, $20

Premium Wine – 6 oz $16.50; 9 oz $23

These numbers were all pulled this month from a stand at the 300-level at Scotiabank Arena.