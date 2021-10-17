Cheap rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits are on sale now in BC

PPE provider The Canadian Shield is now selling rapid COVID-19 antigens testing kits directly to the public for a comparatively low price.

These kits are sold in packs of five for $49.95, which works out to less than $10 per test kit.

“With the rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and workplaces across the country, we recognized the need for more accessible and widespread testing,” said Jeremy Hedges, The Canadian Shield CEO, in a release.

“Due to regulatory issues, everyday Canadians are paying some of the highest prices in the world for rapid testing – we strongly believe that we can play a role in making that no longer the case.”

The kits are available in BC, Alberta, and Ontario but not other Canadian provinces at this time, although the company expects regulations to change to make them more widely available as time goes on.

You can use the tests as a helpful screening tool but should confirm a positive result with a PCR test with your local health authorities.

Anyone who wants to purchase the kits has to confirm that they’ve reviewed the company’s training resources so that they’ll know how to properly conduct the test.

You can learn more about the rapid tests and place an order online. The test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 viral nucleoprotein antigens from a nasal swab and you can get a positive or negative result in 15 minutes.