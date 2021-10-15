BC health officials announce 667 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
BC health officials announced 667 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 196,433.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,128 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 367 individuals are currently in hospital, 152 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 246 new cases, 2,221 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 75 new cases, 724 total active cases
- Interior Health: 101 new cases, 817 total active cases
- Northern Health: 184 new cases, 734 total active cases
- Island Health: 59 new cases, 572 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Two new cases, 60 total active cases
There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,055 deaths in BC. Eleven of the latest deaths were in Fraser Health, including Willingdon Care Centre residents. Two of the deaths were in the Interior.
From October 7 to 13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68% of cases, and from September 30 to October 13, they accounted for 76% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (October 7 to 13) – Total 4,019
- Not vaccinated: 2,478 (62%)
- Partially vaccinated: 265 (7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,276 (32%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 30 to October 13) – Total 439
- Not vaccinated: 312 (71%)
- Partially vaccinated: 23 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 104 (24%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 7 to 13)
- Not vaccinated: 273.3
- Partially vaccinated: 76.2
- Fully vaccinated: 30.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 29 to October 12)
- Not vaccinated: 51.3
- Partially vaccinated: 10.4
- Fully vaccinated: 2.3
To date, 89% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 83% have received their second dose.