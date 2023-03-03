Pedestrians shot with pellet guns in Metro Vancouver's latest random attack

Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for witnesses after two strangers shot at two pedestrians with pellet guns last month.

The unprovoked attack happened just after midnight on February 21, when the two victims were walking on Glen Drive and the two male suspects were walking behind them.

Police say the two suspects shot the duo in the legs with more than a dozen pellets.

After the attack, the suspects fled eastbound on Glen Drive.

“This event is very concerning to police as there is no clear motive to this unprovoked assault,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release. “Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, have dashcam video or may have been a victim of a similar occurrence to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.”

Both victims suffered minor injuries, police say.

The suspects are described as males with a slim build between 5’8″ to 5’9″, and were wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-4840.