Three teens charged in Downtown Vancouver stranger assault investigation

A man was left with serious injuries after a random assault in downtown Vancouver this weekend, and police say the investigation has led to charges against three teenage boys.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison said the victim, a 29-year-old Vancouver Island man, was found injured on Saturday at 4:30 am near Seymour and Dunsmuir streets. The man was visiting the city when he was attacked.

“VPD officers, who had been patrolling the area after reports of a group of teens knocking over planters and kicking doors, located the injured victim, then arrested the suspects nearby,” Addison said Thursday afternoon in a statement.

Police called the attack “unprovoked” and say the victim required medical attention.

“A 15- and a 17-year-old boy from Abbotsford, and an 18-year-old man from Langley, have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm,” Addison said.

Under privacy laws for minors, the names of the suspects have not been released.

This news comes after police said another person, a 74-year-old woman, was randomly assaulted at a bus stop in Chinatown Thursday morning. The cases are not related, and an assault charge has been approved by the BC Prosecution Service in that investigation.