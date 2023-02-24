Near the area of the attack. (Google Maps)

Vancouver police had to employ the use of a beanbag shotgun after a security guard was stabbed with a needle in the Downtown Eastside.

The incident occurred near Main and Hastings on Thursday around 4:30 pm, which involved a security guard being stabbed in the arm with a hypodermic needle by a stranger.

When police arrived, the female suspect “refused to drop the needle,” and officers deployed the beanbag shotgun to make the arrest.

Police successfully arrested 38-year-old Cheyenne Harvey, who has been charged with aggravated assault.

The security guard, a 62-year-old, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that Harvey remains in custody until her next court appearance.

This isn’t the first time someone has been stabbed with a hypodermic needle in this part of Vancouver.

In October 2021, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg with a needle near Main and Pender streets. At the time, police said evidence pointed to the incident being a stranger attack. Several months later, in March 2022, another woman was stabbed with a hypodermic needle in another stranger attack.

Vancouver police did not believe that those incidents were connected.

#VPDNews: #VPD have made an arrest after a security guard working in the Downtown Eastside was stabbed with a hypodermic needle by a stranger yesterday. Cheyenne Harvey, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault. https://t.co/CgRQynGcbM pic.twitter.com/ZciJaUjPFh — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 24, 2023

This incident comes after Vancouver police revealed that the department was increasing its presence in the Downtown Eastside.