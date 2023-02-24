NewsCrime

Vancouver security guard stabbed with hypodermic needle in random attack

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 24 2023, 8:13 pm
Vancouver security guard stabbed with hypodermic needle in random attack
Near the area of the attack. (Google Maps)

Vancouver police had to employ the use of a beanbag shotgun after a security guard was stabbed with a needle in the Downtown Eastside.

The incident occurred near Main and Hastings on Thursday around 4:30 pm, which involved a security guard being stabbed in the arm with a hypodermic needle by a stranger.

When police arrived, the female suspect “refused to drop the needle,” and officers deployed the beanbag shotgun to make the arrest.

Police successfully arrested 38-year-old Cheyenne Harvey, who has been charged with aggravated assault.

The security guard, a 62-year-old, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that Harvey remains in custody until her next court appearance.

This isn’t the first time someone has been stabbed with a hypodermic needle in this part of Vancouver.

In October 2021, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg with a needle near Main and Pender streets. At the time, police said evidence pointed to the incident being a stranger attack. Several months later, in March 2022, another woman was stabbed with a hypodermic needle in another stranger attack.

Vancouver police did not believe that those incidents were connected.

This incident comes after Vancouver police revealed that the department was increasing its presence in the Downtown Eastside.

