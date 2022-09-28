Vancouver student hit over the head with pole in random attack

A 19-year-old student was randomly attacked in downtown Vancouver Monday morning by a man wielding a pole who shouted a racist slur at her.

The woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets when she was attacked by a stranger just before 10 am.

The man allegedly hit her over the back of the head with a pole, used a racist slur, and continued making “offensive comments” as he fled the area, police said in a news release.

“Although there were other people walking in the block at the time of the assault, they couldn’t have prevented the attack because it was so sudden,” Const. Jason Doucette said.

Witnesses called 911 and stayed with the student until help arrived. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but couldn’t find him. Now, the force is releasing a photo of the man in hopes of identifying him.

“With public safety our top priority, we need to get this guy identified and arrested,” Doucette said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.