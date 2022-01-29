Zahra's story on Islamophobia and being a Black Muslim woman in Canada

Editor’s note: This post contains descriptions that may be triggering for some readers.

As Canada observes National Day of Remembrance and Action Against Islamophobia and reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Quebec mosque shooting on Saturday, January 29, Islamic Relief Canada’s report highlights the real and everyday experience of Canadians. Zahra, from Toronto, shared her story in the report on prioritizing joy amidst Islamophobia.

As a Black Muslim woman who expresses her faith in different ways, Zahra feels that her experience of Islamophobia has been something of a variable in her life.

“I feel like I’ve had very layered experiences of Islamophobia because I can be quite a chameleon with different expressions of my faith. There have been times I wore the hijab more traditionally, and the way people respond is different than if I wrapped my head in a more ambiguous way,” she said.

“In those cases, the response is always a bit more exoticized like, ‘Oh, this is interesting, tell me more,’ whereas when I wear a full hijab, what would be assumed about me is different. Sometimes people are surprised that I can even speak English.”

Reflecting upon her position as a woman who is racially ambiguous and the perceptions of those around her, Zahra says she finds the sexual violence she faces “interesting.”

“I found I was hit on a lot more by Caucasian men when I’m more fully conservative-looking. So, I do feel like it’s also Orientalism at play,” she told the Daily Hive.

“Ultimately, it’s what people feel they have the licence to say to you depending on how you look [and] how you present yourself.”

Zahra feels that the microaggressions of everyday Islamophobia have not gone away, even if the problem is recognized a bit more nowadays.

“[I remember] being called ‘towelhead’ and, at times, ‘Pakistani’ — there are so many slurs and it’s treated like it’s okay. This was in the ’90s but things are no different today, and it’s sad. [But at least] in the ’90s, in a way, there was more openness to Islam,” she recalled.

“Even in hip-hop culture — I remember being able to relate to my identity as a Muslim through artists like Mos Def — but this generation now doesn’t have that anymore. It’s constantly those violent assumptions around Islam.”

Politically, Zahra has powerful words about the stance politicians and those in positions of authority should be taking.

“We are seeing Islamophobia playing out in these institutions of power [and] we should be scared. If our leaders are afraid to align with Muslims when they are in these positions of power, it’s scary, because this has a very real impact on the lived experience of the everyday Muslim trying to teach, or trying to be of service to the community, or even just access resources in the community,” she explained.

“[Politicians] will acknowledge things when the violence happens through nice talking points, but when it comes to any real policy initiatives or even real positions, they are so empty.”

In the context of many morally wrong practices, such as slavery and antisemitism, being legal for many years in many countries, Zahra says: “You can say Bill 21 is constitutional — but then the very laws that are created to embody these principles, you are using [these laws] to deny the rights of specific communities — you [can] say that yes, what Quebec is doing with Bill 21 is lawful, but in principle, it’s just wrong.”

But, in spite of the ongoing frustrations and political ambiguity, Zahra’s overall message is optimistic and incredibly uplifting.

“Islamophobia presents opportunities to reaffirm my faith. It forced me to confront my own values about where I stand in my faith. Islamophobia clarifies things for myself and to explore Islam’s stance on certain issues.”

Zahra says Islamophobia has also affirmed her commitment to her community, explaining that now she sees justice as a form of worship. She feels it is a duty of hers as a Muslim to stand for oppressed communities regardless of whether they identify as Muslim or not.

“We do the work of justice as part of being Muslim. That’s how we submit — Allah (God) commanded us to know all the different nations and tribes. It is our duty to know each other in ways that are liberating. It is a very important part of our faith.”

For those who are struggling to overcome everyday Islamophobia, Zahra says it’s important to find ways to prioritize joy. She recognizes it can be overwhelming, daunting, and hopeless at times, but maintains that the world is still joyful and abundant.

“The simplest charity you can give is a smile to someone. Maybe you’re not ready to use your voice yet — we are all at different stages in the process —we need to allow ourselves and others that grace. But do the work and stay committed to the work.”

Editor’s note: This story was first published in the Islamic Relief Canada report titled “In Their Words.”