Mother, real estate agent identified as Coquitlam stabbing victim

A 32-year-old mother from Maple Ridge has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in a parking lot in Coquitlam on Thursday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Ramina Shah was initially transported to hospital but died a short time later.

Her name and photo are being released to help identify witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the stabbing. IHIT says that the incident appears to be isolated and targeted.

IHIT is currently working with partners from Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section as well as the BC Coroners Service.

Investigators are currently canvassing the scene for witnesses as well as CCTV footage for more evidence.

“This is in its initial stages and we want to assure that there is no ongoing risk,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT. “We are still gathering information and are asking for witnesses and CCTV.”

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Shah seems to indicate that she was a realtor with an office on Austin Avenue, near where the stabbing happened. A post on the page suggests that she was the mother of three children.

Homicide investigators are also hoping to speak to friends and associations of Shah, as well as dash-cam footage from anyone who may have been in the area between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on January 27, when investigators believe the stabbing occurred.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT or email [email protected]