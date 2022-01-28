Homicide investigators are trying to track down witnesses and dash cam footage after a woman died from stab wounds in Coquitlam.
Around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, Coquitlam RCMP were called to a parkade near a strip mall on Austin Avenue and Marmont Street after reports of a woman suffering from stab wounds.
According to a release, the victim was transported to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and is hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area that has dash-cam footage from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on January 27.
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]
Investigators with Coquitlam RCMP were in the area for another incident earlier this month outside of a popular pub.
“On January 14, Coquitlam RCMP received reports of gun shots in the parking lot located at 1000-block of Austin Avenue. When police arrived at scene they located a man with gunshot wounds,” reads the release. “BC Emergency Health Services arrived and transported the victim to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim, known to police, had surgery and is in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.”