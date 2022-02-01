An online fundraiser hopes to help children of woman killed in Coquitlam

A new online fundraiser says it will benefit the three children of a 32-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in a Coquitlam parking lot last week.

The organizers don’t give their full names, but identify themselves as loved ones of the late Ramina Shah. Daily Hive has reached out to them to request an interview.

“Anyone who met her instantly fell in love,” the fundraiser organizers say of Shah. “She was full of life, had a smile that lit up any room, and a laugh that took away all of your problems.”

Shah leaves behind three children aged two, four, and five. She was a single mother.

“She was a leading example as a parent and it showed as her kids love her more than anything in the world,” the fundraiser says.

Organizers ask for $10,000 to cover memorial costs for Shah, and say anything raised beyond that will go toward supporting her children. So far more than $7,300 has been donated.

Shah worked as a real estate agent, and fundraiser organizers say she was filming a promotional video on the day she died.

She was attacked in a Coquitlam parkade near her office while she was heading home from work. She was taken to hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has not made any arrests yet, but they do say the violence was targeted and the public is not at risk.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected] They are particularly interested in dash-cam footage from the Austin Avenue area between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on January 27.