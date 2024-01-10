Ramen Santouka Richmond is offering free ramen for its grand opening

Few things are better to beat the January weather in Vancouver than a nice hot bowl of ramen. What’s even better is when that ramen is free.

Yes, you read the title right. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is offering free ramen to celebrate the grand opening of its third Metro Vancouver location.

Santouka opens on Friday, January 12 and will be giving away free ramen coupons to the first 200 customers to redeem on a future visit.

Can’t make it on Friday? Don’t worry. The first 100 customers on January 13 and 14 will also have a chance to receive one of these coveted coupons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen Santouka – Richmond 🍜 (@ramen_santouka_richmond)

Santouka started with a simple white tonkotsu soup in 1988 and is now a massive franchise spanning dozens of stores in Japan and around the world. Its Canadian outposts make their broth fresh and by hand. This will mark the ramen restaurant’s first Lower Mainland location outside of Vancouver.

Address: 8010 Saba Road ♯110, Richmond

