A much-loved hidden gem just off Main Street in Mount Pleasant has announced it’s closure.

“My apartment cafe is drawing its curtains a final time,” wrote Dock Lunch, located at 152 East 11th Avenue, in its Instagram bio.

Run by Elizabeth Bryan, Dock Lunch occupied a space that used to be her home from the early 2000s to 2014.

Dock Lunch was featured on our Dished Neighbourhood Gems guide for Mount Pleasant.

If you blinked, you might have missed this whimsical restaurant that brought character and good eats to the community.

From breathtaking brunch on a pleasantly shady picturesque patio to intimate dinners featuring home-style cooked meals, Vancouverites are sure to miss this place.

