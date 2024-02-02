Groundhog Day 2024: Canada's most legit weather department has spoken

Groundhog Day is here and the furry board members of Canada’s official weather department have spoken.

According to Wiarton Willie in Ontario, Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia, and Fred la marmotte in Quebec, spring is coming early to the East Coast this year!

Shubenacadie Sam took her time coming out of her burrow, but she ultimately did not see her shadow, forecasting early flowers.

It’s been a snow cloud kind of morning here at the Wildlife Park. It’s been a confirmed shadow-LESS prediction by Shubenacadie Sam! An early spring has been predicted.🌷☀️ #ShubenacadieSam #EarlySpring #GroundhodDay2024 pic.twitter.com/3f88tmcqL4 — Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) February 2, 2024

She did sprint behind nearby trees to hide from the crowd immediately after her decree, but hopefully, that’s not an omen of any sort.

Another official forecaster in Nova Scotia had a different prediction.

Lucy the Lobster, unfortunately, saw her shadow and said there were six more weeks of winter. We’ll let you decide who you want to trust — a land animal or a sea creature.

Quebec’s baby Fred la marmotte (who replaced the one that died last year, RIP) also didn’t see his shadow this Groundhog Day.

In a livestream early Friday morning, the one-and-a-half-year-old critter came out kicking. Despite being greeted with snowfall in Percé, Gaspésie, the groundhog forecasted an early spring after consulting with the children’s committee.

Manitoba wasn’t as lucky. Its resident forecaster Manitoba Merv declared six more weeks of winter this Groundhog Day.

Six more weeks of winter Manitoba! Good news is that’s average for us. @weathernetwork @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/MtCoyYkaRW — Oak Hammock Marsh (@OakHammockMarsh) February 2, 2024

And it looks like it’s the same forecast for Vancouver. Three-year-old marmot Vancouver Island Violet saw her shadow Friday morning.

She looked sleepy as ever in the YouTube video, which is honestly a mood. Six more weeks of winter isn’t that bad — more time to catch up on some z’s.

