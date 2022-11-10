Rainn Wilson unofficially changes his name to "Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson" (VIDEO)

Rainn Wilson, an actor most people probably know best as playing Dwight Kurt Schrute III in the US version of The Office, has undergone an unofficial name change.

He is now Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, which is not a joke, as Wilson explains in a video he posted on Twitter.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Wilson hopes to raise awareness for COP27, a United Nations climate change conference taking place between November 6 and November 18.

Wilson refers to his new name in the video and adds a few words.

“Hi there, I’m Rainn Wilson, or should I say, Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels, and we have to do something about it now, Wilson,” he says.

He laughs and then says, sorry to get so dark so quick, then runs through a few different names the ArcticRisk name generator gave him.

Wilson has been an advocate for climate change well beyond this new ArctikRisk endeavour for COP27, as exemplified by his YouTube series, An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change.

You can also give yourself a climate-friendly name thanks to the ArcticRisk name generator.