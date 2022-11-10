NewsHumour & WeirdMovies & TVCuratedCelebrities

Rainn Wilson unofficially changes his name to "Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson" (VIDEO)

Rainn Wilson at a celebrity tennis tournament in 2013. (lev radin/Shutterstock)

Rainn Wilson, an actor most people probably know best as playing Dwight Kurt Schrute III in the US version of The Office, has undergone an unofficial name change.

He is now Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, which is not a joke, as Wilson explains in a video he posted on Twitter.

Wilson hopes to raise awareness for COP27, a United Nations climate change conference taking place between November 6 and November 18.

Wilson refers to his new name in the video and adds a few words.

“Hi there, I’m Rainn Wilson, or should I say, Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels, and we have to do something about it now, Wilson,” he says.

He laughs and then says, sorry to get so dark so quick, then runs through a few different names the ArcticRisk name generator gave him.

Wilson has been an advocate for climate change well beyond this new ArctikRisk endeavour for COP27, as exemplified by his YouTube series, An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change.

You can also give yourself a climate-friendly name thanks to the ArcticRisk name generator.

