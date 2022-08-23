Unaired "The Office" footage goes viral as Canada's new unofficial anthem (VIDEO)

“O Canada” was proclaimed as the official national anthem of the country on July 1, 1980. On August 21, 2022, a serious challenger song emerged, courtesy of unaired footage from The Office.

The footage features Pam and Jim eating lunch in the break room, referencing the 2010 Winter Olympics.

“The Olympics are in Vancouver. Is that British Columbia?” asks Pam.

The eccentric and always entertaining Dwight Schrute responds there are “really only a few things you need to know about Canada,” before serenading the office with a song about the country’s provinces, territories, and natural resources.

Originally aired as a promo for NBC’s coverage of the 2010 Olympics, the popular mockumentary-style TV show also aired on NBC.

In typical Schrute manor, the song is catchy, odd, and hilarious.

“There’s Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia,” he sings. “Prince Edward Island’s very small, but British Columbia tops them all! And that’s where Vancouver is.”

But he doesn’t stop there: “But before I finish up my story, you should know the territories, there’s only three, so I’ll be quick — Yukon, Northwest, and Nunavut.”

No offence, “O Canada,” but he’s definitely on to something.

It’s catchy enough that the “great Canadian folk song,” as shared by Twitter user James Moore, seems to be the theme we didn’t even know existed.

The video has received almost 220,000 views since being dug up and shared this past Sunday.

The great Canadian folk song I didn’t know existed. 🇨🇦 @rainnwilson Thank you pic.twitter.com/RydfV4Vc2c — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) August 21, 2022

Here’s hoping someone digs up Schrute’s song about Lesotho as well.

Ah The Office, the gift that keeps on giving.

Who else wants to hear the new unofficial anthem before hockey games?