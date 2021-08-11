11 famous actors you may not have known are from Seattle

Here are some well-known actors who were born in and around Seattle:

Dove Cameron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron)

Disney star Dove Cameron hails from Bainbridge Island. She was cast in Liv and Maddie before joining the television film Descendants. She’s also acted in Hairspray Live! as well as Dumplin’ and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and more.

Rainn Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainn Wilson (@rainnwilson)

Best known for his role as Dwight in The Office, Rainn Wilson is a Seattle classic. He began his acting career at the University of Washington before working in theatre in New York City. Wilson has starred in Almost Famous, Full Frontal, as well as sitcom Six Feet Under.

Maiara Walsh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑀𝒶𝒾𝒶𝓇𝒶 𝒲𝒶𝓁𝓈𝒽 (@maiarawalsh)

Although most people consider Maiara Walsh a Disney star, she actually started on Desperate Housewives playing Ana Solis. She’s also known for her roles in Cory in the House and Switched at Birth.

Alison Sudol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alison sudol (@alisonsudol)

If you’ve ever watched a film from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, you’ll probably recognize Alison Sudol. In addition to her acting, Sudol has also performed multiple songs, which have been featured on numerous television shows and major motion pictures.

Jean Smart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Freedman (@brettglam)

Jean Smart began her career at the University of Washington before going on to appear on Broadway. She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her Broadway works and received three Emmy awards for her work in Frasier and Samantha Who?.

John Aylward

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARLOW’S BOUTIQUE Horror page (@barlows.boutique)

Although not necessarily well-known by all, John Aylward did feature in Armageddon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Shameless, Briarpatch, A Million Ways to Die in the West, American Horror Story, and so much more.

Ryan Stiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕎𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕖 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕖 𝕀𝕤 𝕀𝕥 𝔸𝕟𝕪𝕨𝕒𝕪? (@whose_insta_is_it_anyway)

Known for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Ryan Stiles is sure to have made you laugh at one point or another. He was also a performer on The Drew Carey Show, Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza, and Two and a Half Men.

Nick Robinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick (@therealnickrobinson)

Known for his roles in Melissa and Joey, Jurassic World, and Love, Simon, Nick Robinson has won the hearts of teenagers worldwide. With an impressive background and growing resume, Robinson is sure to feature in many more films and television shows in the coming years.

Megyn Price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ǤERRY ǤARCIA 📷 (@gerrygarciaphoto)

You’ve most recently seen Megyn Price on Netflix’s The Ranch but could have also seen her on Rules of Engagement and Grounded for Life. She actually got her acting start in the early 1990s, making guest appearances on popular shows such as Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Drop Dead Diva.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was born in Seattle and has featured on shows like Supernatural and Grey’s Anatomy. He’s even joined The Good Wife and The Walking Dead.

Beau Mirchoff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Mirchoff (@beau_mirchoff)

Beau Mirchoff may have dropped off the face of the planet, but for a while, he was considered one of the biggest teen heartthrobs thanks to his role in the MTV show Awkward. He went on to join Good Trouble and Now Apocalypse.