11 famous actors you may not have known are from Seattle
Sure, loads of tv shows and movies are set in Seattle, but did you know that our city has also churned out an impressive amount of famous big-screen stars?
Seattle doesn’t just breed grunge artists and Macklemore. Several actors have also come from the emerald city.
Here are some well-known actors who were born in and around Seattle:
Dove Cameron
Disney star Dove Cameron hails from Bainbridge Island. She was cast in Liv and Maddie before joining the television film Descendants. She’s also acted in Hairspray Live! as well as Dumplin’ and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and more.
Rainn Wilson
Best known for his role as Dwight in The Office, Rainn Wilson is a Seattle classic. He began his acting career at the University of Washington before working in theatre in New York City. Wilson has starred in Almost Famous, Full Frontal, as well as sitcom Six Feet Under.
Maiara Walsh
Although most people consider Maiara Walsh a Disney star, she actually started on Desperate Housewives playing Ana Solis. She’s also known for her roles in Cory in the House and Switched at Birth.
Alison Sudol
If you’ve ever watched a film from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, you’ll probably recognize Alison Sudol. In addition to her acting, Sudol has also performed multiple songs, which have been featured on numerous television shows and major motion pictures.
Jean Smart
Jean Smart began her career at the University of Washington before going on to appear on Broadway. She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her Broadway works and received three Emmy awards for her work in Frasier and Samantha Who?.
John Aylward
Although not necessarily well-known by all, John Aylward did feature in Armageddon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Shameless, Briarpatch, A Million Ways to Die in the West, American Horror Story, and so much more.
Ryan Stiles
Known for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Ryan Stiles is sure to have made you laugh at one point or another. He was also a performer on The Drew Carey Show, Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza, and Two and a Half Men.
Nick Robinson
Known for his roles in Melissa and Joey, Jurassic World, and Love, Simon, Nick Robinson has won the hearts of teenagers worldwide. With an impressive background and growing resume, Robinson is sure to feature in many more films and television shows in the coming years.
Megyn Price
You’ve most recently seen Megyn Price on Netflix’s The Ranch but could have also seen her on Rules of Engagement and Grounded for Life. She actually got her acting start in the early 1990s, making guest appearances on popular shows such as Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Drop Dead Diva.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan was born in Seattle and has featured on shows like Supernatural and Grey’s Anatomy. He’s even joined The Good Wife and The Walking Dead.
Beau Mirchoff
Beau Mirchoff may have dropped off the face of the planet, but for a while, he was considered one of the biggest teen heartthrobs thanks to his role in the MTV show Awkward. He went on to join Good Trouble and Now Apocalypse.
