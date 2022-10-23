NewsWorld News

Climate protesters pelt mashed potatoes at Monet painting (VIDEO)

Oct 23 2022, 10:01 pm
Less than two weeks after Van Gogh’s Sunflowers was doused in tomato soup by activists, another piece of artwork was defaced in Europe, this time with mashed potatoes.

On Sunday, October 23, German climate activist group Letzte Generation posted a video of the incident to social media, writing, “If it takes a painting – with mashed potatoes or tomato soup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: then we’ll give you mashed potatoes on a painting!”

In the video, you can see protestors throw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s Les Meules in Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, before they glue their hands to the wall and deliver a message.

The museum later tweeted that since the picture is glazed, it does not appear to be damaged by the incident.

Assaulting famous art with food seems to be a growing trend. Earlier this year, a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair smeared cake on the Mona Lisa.

What do you think of this trend?

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

