Climate protesters pelt mashed potatoes at Monet painting (VIDEO)

Less than two weeks after Van Gogh’s Sunflowers was doused in tomato soup by activists, another piece of artwork was defaced in Europe, this time with mashed potatoes.

On Sunday, October 23, German climate activist group Letzte Generation posted a video of the incident to social media, writing, “If it takes a painting – with mashed potatoes or tomato soup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: then we’ll give you mashed potatoes on a painting!”

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022

In the video, you can see protestors throw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s Les Meules in Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, before they glue their hands to the wall and deliver a message.

The museum later tweeted that since the picture is glazed, it does not appear to be damaged by the incident.

Am heutigen 23. Oktober wurde Claude Monets Gemälde „Getreideschober” durch zwei Aktivisten der „Letzten Generation” mit Kartoffelbrei beworfen. Da das Bild verglast ist, hat es der umgehenden konservatorischen Untersuchung zufolge keinerlei Schäden davongetragen. pic.twitter.com/Rn8EQsvPBS — Museum Barberini (@MuseumBarberini) October 23, 2022

Assaulting famous art with food seems to be a growing trend. Earlier this year, a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair smeared cake on the Mona Lisa.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.