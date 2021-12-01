Up to 150 mm: BC's south coast bracing for more torrential rain

British Columbia’s south coast is bracing for more torrential rain as it deals with its third atmospheric river in less than a week.

Over a dozen bulletins have been issued by Environment Canada, with rainfall warnings in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

– central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

– North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

– northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

– west including Abbotsford Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

– central including Chilliwack Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Prolonged periods of heavy rain are expected to continue throughout Wednesday.

Most Metro Vancouver regions are forecast to receive 60 t0 90 mm of precipitation. The North Shore and Pitt Meadows will get up to 120 mm, and Squamish could receive as much as 150 mm.

Central and eastern parts of the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope, could receive between 100 to 120 mm of rain.

Elevated freezing levels and snowmelt could also contribute to an “increased runoff.”

“The third atmospheric river in just under a week will once again bring periods of heavy rain to the British Columbia south coast today,” Environment Canada says in a statement.

Parts of Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley could receive an additional 20 to 40 mm of rain; central and eastern Fraser Valley could see up to 50 mm before the heavy rain eases later this evening.

Drivers should prepare for flash floods and water pooling on roads, as well as localized flooding in low-lying areas.

On Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned that BC’s third storm could be “dangerous and impactful” in different areas.

“It’s’ the third consecutive storm in a week with very little respite between these events,” said ECCC Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan. “So, the effects are cumulative.”