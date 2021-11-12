Here's when the next set of king tides will hit Vancouver

King tides flooded parts of the Yaletown seawall and submerged the Jericho Pier this week, and the Vancouver Park Board says another set is on the way in early December.

The larger-than-normal tides, sometimes called perigean tides, typically occur twice per year in Vancouver, according to the Park Board. They happen when the sun and moon’s gravitational forces reinforce each other when the moon is closest to the earth.

“These king tide events offer us a chance to visualize what normal sea levels may look like in the future as levels rise due to climate change. By 2050, a normal winter high tide will be more like today’s annual king tide,” Park Board spokesperson Jeannine Guerette told Daily Hive.

The next set of king tides are due in Vancouver in the mornings from December 6 to 10.

The City of Vancouver encourages residents to send photos of flooding and high water levels to [email protected] or to tag @greenestcity on social media. The photos will help planners map out what the shoreline could look like in the future.

King tides have been known to cause flooding around Vancouver as well as in other coastal communities. A section of the seawall along False Creek near David Lam Park was submerged in 2018, and again this week, when kayakers could be seen paddling next to the area normally reserved for pedestrians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)



The Jericho Pier is also easily submerged by high tides, and the Park Board temporarily closed it earlier this week for repairs.