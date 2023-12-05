BC storm: Atmospheric river slams the south coast and more is on the way

Break out your Vessi’s because BC’s south coast is in for heavy downpours this week as an atmospheric river has made landfall.

Environment Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says, “A potent and impactful storm, an atmospheric river, will make landfall this morning, bringing heavy rain. Very heavy rainfall and rain on snow at higher elevations will increase the risk of flooding and landslides.

The warnings cover Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Howe Sound, Skagit Valley, Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, Elk Valley, and Whistler.

ECCC has also issued two highway alerts for the Sea to Sky and Coquihala Highways, and the Ministry of Transportation has issued a precautionary closure of Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon on Monday night.

Up to 60 mm of rain is expected for the Fraser Canyon south of Lytton and up to 70 mm in the Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt).

Northern Metro Vancouver communities could see 100 mm of rain, while 150 millimetres are expected in parts of Vancouver Island.

ECCC also warns people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

So what can we expect? The rain will is predicted to continue throughout the day in the affected areas but is expected to ease on Tuesday morning in Metro Vancouver, according to The Weather Network.

According to the Weather Network, the heavy rain that is accumulating is a typical Pineapple Express system that hits the coastal areas.

What is a pineapple express? It’s another phrase for an atmospheric river that transports tropical moisture straight from the Hawaiian islands, providing a vast reservoir of moisture, fueling heavy rains, and adding to the snow along mountain peaks.

The Weather Network warns that heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, so stay safe out there.

Keep up on the latest weather updates here or go to the ECCC weather report page.

