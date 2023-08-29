Aritzia Warehouse Sale shoppers brave hours in the rain for deals (PHOTOS)

Pouring rain was no deterrent for Aritzia Warehouse Sale shoppers Tuesday morning, who lined up around the Coal Harbour seawall for their chance at bargains.

The shoppers at the front of the line told Daily Hive they arrived between 2:30 and 3 am to secure their spot.

“My boyfriend lives downtown. We called him like ‘hey, can you bring us extra umbrellas?'” Rhoda M., who arrived at 2:30 am, said.

Sharan Kooner arrived at 3 am to find Effortless Pants, a Super Puff, and some dresses.

“I think just the motivation for shopping, and for it to be Aritzia,” she said.

Doors to the sale opened at 7 am, and shoppers began filing in. By that time, the line stretched all the way to the LightShed public art piece near the Coal Harbour Community Centre.

A time-lapse biking to the front of the Aritzia Warehouse Sale line this morning just before 7 am. Some shoppers waited more than four hours in the rain pic.twitter.com/WVO7L35bKq — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) August 29, 2023

The Vancouver-founded retailer advertises markdowns of 50 to 90% at its annual Labour Day weekend warehouse sale. The sale is often a frenzied experience inside, as people search through racks of discounted clothing and try on pieces in communal change rooms.

But shoppers often report good deals to be found for those who commit to the experience.

When:

Tuesday, August 29 – 7 am to 9 pm

Wednesday, August 30 – 7 am to 9 pm

Thursday, August 31 – 7 am to 9 pm

Friday, September 1 – 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, September 2 – 7 am to 7 pm

Sunday, September 3 – 9 am to 7 pm

Monday, September 4 – 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver