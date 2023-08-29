Aritzia Warehouse Sale shoppers brave hours in the rain for deals (PHOTOS)

NewsShoppingCurated

Megan Devlin
Aug 29 2023, 2:47 pm
Pouring rain was no deterrent for Aritzia Warehouse Sale shoppers Tuesday morning, who lined up around the Coal Harbour seawall for their chance at bargains.

The shoppers at the front of the line told Daily Hive they arrived between 2:30 and 3 am to secure their spot.

“My boyfriend lives downtown. We called him like ‘hey, can you bring us extra umbrellas?'” Rhoda M., who arrived at 2:30 am, said.

rain aritzia warehouse sale line

Daily Hive

Sharan Kooner arrived at 3 am to find Effortless Pants, a Super Puff, and some dresses.

“I think just the motivation for shopping, and for it to be Aritzia,” she said.

aritzia warehouse sale rain

Daily Hive

Doors to the sale opened at 7 am, and shoppers began filing in. By that time, the line stretched all the way to the LightShed public art piece near the Coal Harbour Community Centre.

The Vancouver-founded retailer advertises markdowns of 50 to 90% at its annual Labour Day weekend warehouse sale. The sale is often a frenzied experience inside, as people search through racks of discounted clothing and try on pieces in communal change rooms.

But shoppers often report good deals to be found for those who commit to the experience.

aritzia warehouse sale inside

Daily Hive

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale

When:

  • Tuesday, August 29 – 7 am to 9 pm
  • Wednesday, August 30  – 7 am to 9 pm
  • Thursday, August 31 – 7 am to 9 pm
  • Friday, September 1 – 7 am to 9 pm
  • Saturday, September 2 – 7 am to 7 pm
  • Sunday, September 3  – 9 am to 7 pm
  • Monday, September 4 – 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

