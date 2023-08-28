There's already a MASSIVE line for the Aritzia Warehouse Sale in Vancouver (VIDEO)

The much-hyped Aritzia Warehouse Sale isn’t technically open to the public until Tuesday morning, but there is already a huge line forming around the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

One person says they joined the line at 10 pm on Sunday.

Already a massive line for Vancouver’s @ARITZIA Warehouse Sale. One person says they started lining up at 10pm on Sunday. @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/PWzStAerPW — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) August 28, 2023

The fashion brand began in Vancouver in 1984, and its warehouse sales have become an important date in the fashion calendar ever since it started.

Doors open to the public at 7 am on Tuesday, although there’s a preview sale for media, influencers, and friends and family of Aritzia staff happening Monday. Three people in line Monday morning told Daily Hive they were there for Monday’s sale.

It’s friends, family, and influencer day at the Aritzia Warehouse Sale before it opens to the public, and the line this morning stretched around the Coal Harbour seawall pic.twitter.com/XxDPWzHC4y — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) August 28, 2023

The luxury retailer advertises markdowns of 50% to 90% at the sale, with more coats, dresses, blouses, denim, pants, skirts, and accessories being loaded onto the racks every day.

In an effort to help the community, Aritzia is also offering 400 people $250 shopping vouchers. Partner organizations Cause We Care, Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland, Urban Native Youth Association, YWCA Metro Vancouver, and Union Gospel Mission, will be distributing the vouchers.

When:

Tuesday, August 29 – 7 am to 9 pm

Wednesday, August 30 – 7 am to 9 pm

Thursday, August 31 – 7 am to 9 pm

Friday, September 1 – 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, September 2 – 7 am to 7 pm

Sunday, September 3 – 9 am to 7 pm

Monday, September 4 – 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver