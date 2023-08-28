Here are some of the deals to expect at the Aritzia Warehouse Sale

Get ready, Vancouver, because one of the biggest shopping events of the year is almost upon us.

Aritzia’s annual Warehouse Sale opens to the public on Tuesday, and we got a sneak peek at some of the deals shoppers can find on the racks inside the Convention Centre.

First is the Ganna shirtjacket by Wilfrid Free for $49.99 at the warehouse sale, down from $228 regular price — that’s nearly 80% off.

Shoppers can also find the Maude midi dress by Sunday Best for $49.99. It retails for $110 regularly.

Next up is the Tna Alamo waffle long-sleeve for $19.99 at the warehouse sale, down from $19.99.

The Wilfrid Daydreamer midi dress will also be available for $59.99 at the Warehouse Sale. It retails for $178 regularly.

The Warehouse Sale is known for its long lines on opening day and frenzied vibes inside, but those who put in the effort tend to be rewarded with bargains. The sale is longer than ever this year, happening from Tuesday, August 29 until Labour Day at the Vancouver Convention Centre West building.

The luxury retailer advertises markdowns of 50% to 90% at the sale, with more coats, dresses, blouses, denim, pants, skirts, and accessories being loaded onto the racks every day.

In an effort to help the community, Aritzia is also offering 400 people $250 shopping vouchers. Partner organizations Cause We Care, Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland, Urban Native Youth Association, YWCA Metro Vancouver, and Union Gospel Mission, will be distributing the vouchers.

Aritzia Warehouse Sale

What: Aritzia items marked down 50% to 90%

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West building — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: