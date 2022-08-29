Canadians live in an anger-inducing time.

From political strife to the rise of inflation and weeks’ worth of delays at major airports, there’s a lot to feel mad about in Canada.

Pollara Strategic Insights, a market research firm based in Toronto, has launched its first-ever “Rage Index,” a tracking and study that measures the mood of Canadians regarding their governments, the economy, and current events.

Every month, the study will track Canadian sentiment on core indicators as well as topic flashpoints.

The online survey of randomly selected Canadian adults sampled answers from 2,013 adults in the country, over the course of the summer.

Across the six questions forming the Rage Index, an average of 49% of Canadians report being annoyed or angry, including just 14% who are “very angry.” Frustration about the type of changes happening in Canada and the latest stories in the news is especially widespread.

In general, citizens surveyed are angriest with the Canadian economy along with provincial and federal governments.

When asked about specific events, the Freedom Convoy, gas prices, and the rate of inflation caused the most ire among Canadians.

More than half of respondents were also angry with delays at airports and the nation’s housing market.

At the moment, anger is highest among residents in the Prairies, middle-aged Canadians, and lower-income earners. The survey says men are generally angrier about governments and women about economic issues.

If you’ve got something making you mad, check out the full Pollara Rage Index to give input on what’s ruining your mood.