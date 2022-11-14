Rachel Doerrie says she's done working in hockey after Canucks dismissal

After being let go by the Canucks a mere month and a half after she moved to Vancouver, Rachel Doerrie says she won’t be working in a hockey front office again.

The 26-year-old was hired by the Canucks in an analytics role back in January, her second NHL job after working for the New Jersey Devils from 2017 to 2019.

But despite being promoted to working with the Canucks coaching staff in the offseason, Doerrie was let go by the team in September. Reasons for the Ontario native’s dismissal have not been made public, but Doerrie has lawyered up.

Doerrie spoke publicly about her time with the Canucks on today’s episode of the Staff and Graph Podcast with Mike Stephens, though naturally, she isn’t able to divulge much.

“Obviously I’m not with the Canucks anymore, that’s not a secret,” said Doerrie. “Thank you to whoever decided that making that public was a good idea. Obviously I can’t say anything. It’s public knowledge I’ve retained Peter Gall as my attorney. I’m really confident with him. He’s been absolutely fantastic. I can’t say anything right now.

“When I can say something, or when the parties can say something, it will be said. It’s a legal proceeding, and there’s not a lot you can say during a legal proceeding.”

Doerrie said she had been dealing with “family stuff,” adding that it’s “pretty awesome” to be able to have dinner with her grandmother every night. The former Canucks analyst added that she had been dealing with “health issues” lately, but is feeling a lot healthier than she was a month ago.

“I’ve got to be honest… The more I think about it, the more I don’t want to work in hockey anymore. All the people saying ‘Oh, she’s never going to get a job in hockey again,’ here’s a newsflash for you: I do not want one.”

Doerrie added that she has found other employment.

“Shocking to what people believe, I have a job. I’ve just chosen not to say anything yet,” she said.

Doerrie spoke highly of a number of people in the Canucks front office, notably Daniel and Henrik Sedin, and Stan Smyl.

“God I love that man. He is tremendous,” Doerrie said of Smyl.

“They’re really innovative in how they think about the game,” Doerrie said of the Sedins. “They really understand the Vancouver market. And to a degree, I think the Vancouver market is misunderstood by a lot of people. Those are really passionate fans.”